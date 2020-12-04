One of the many reasons we love Kelly Clarkson is because of how relatable she is! From fan-girling over Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globes to getting candid about her “mom guilt,” it’s easy to forget the 38-year-old is a mega famous pop star.

The “Stronger” songstress made headlines over the summer when she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson — who shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock — hasn’t given too much insight into exactly what happened but revealed she doesn’t regret her decision to call it quits with the talent manager, 43.

“This isn’t happiness, and we both deserve better,” Clarkson said on her talk show earlier this week. “That line so hit home for me: I don’t want this for everyone in this scenario right now.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Despite the messy situation, Clarkson is on a roll these days — she won primary physical custody of her tots, is a judge on The Voice, hosts her successful talk show and looks amazing while doing it all.

Clarkson hasn’t shied away from talking about her weight, and in 2018, she divulged her diet secrets. “I’m not working out!” Clarkson told Extra at the time. “I literally read this book … It’s called . It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic.”

As a result, Clarkson lost a significant amount of weight. “I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006,” she told Hoda Kotb on the Today show in 2018. “I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really (about) the weight. For me, it was ‘I’m not on my medicine any more.'”

KELLY CLARKSON & BRANDON BLACKSTOCK‘S ‘TENSE’ LEGAL BATTLE RUINING CHRISTMAS

The blonde beauty flaunted a slimmer figure this week while on The Voice. “I’m a very strong individual. I’m very confident, and I’ve been forced to find that in myself,” she told Glamour UK in June.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Clarkson’s amazing transformation!