Kelly Clarkson Reveals She 'Got A New House' Amid Divorce: I 'Feel Cleansed'

A fresh start! Kelly Clarkson revealed she’s made some big changes to her life amid her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The “Stronger” songstress, 38, got candid with her guest, Fran Drescher, about how she has been dealing with being on her own these days on the Tuesday, December 8, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“When I bought this house, I was getting a divorce from my first husband and I was still on the show The Nanny and my life was very complicated and intense and busy,” the 63-year-old actress said while showing off her home to the host. “I needed something that was extremely calming and very pristine to make me feel very peaceful.”

“It’s like you were in my last therapy session,” the Grammy winner quipped. “I got a new house, it’s very white and clean [for] the same reasoning. And I also redid my office here [at the show]. I looked at Kevin in our art department, and I was like, ‘Please help me make this make sense.’ I need to feel cleansed.

“I just wanted to feel happy,” she added. “The colors make me feel really good.”

Last week, Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of her two kids, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, whom she shares with Blackstock, 43. “The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them,” court documents revealed.

The former flames will share joint physical and legal custody, and their two young tots will spend the first and fifth weekends of the month with Blackstock in Los Angeles. The talent manager can only take the kiddos to Montana on the third weekend of the month.

However, the blonde beauty was shocked that Blackstock — who also has two kids, Savannah and Seth, from his first marriage — had requested $436K in spousal and child support. “The truth is Brandon checked out of that marriage long before Kelly, and she filed the divorce papers so they could both go out and find happiness. So for him to turn around and ask for $5 million a year plus another $2 million for his lawyers was a real slap in the face,” a source exclusively told OK!. “It is just so sh**ty. And he is doing it now because he knows Kelly wants River and Remington to have a relationship with [half-siblings] Savannah and Seth.”

Despite the ups and the downs, Clarkson “wants” her kids “to have a relationship with Brandon,” the insider noted, adding, “which is why she has made sure to never say nasty things about him or even comment on all the rumors that are out there.

“She thinks this is all a private matter and would be devastated if her kids ever heard anything that made them think less of [their dad],” the source said.

The author hasn’t shied away from talking about her divorce, either. In early December, Clarkson told Alicia Keys and Glennon Doyle that her split is “horrible.”

“There are so many hard parts,” she said. “The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest part for me. … I think as women we are trained — Alicia and I were talking earlier — to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”