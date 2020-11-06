Up-and-coming Chicago rapper King Von was one of three men killed Friday, November 6, in a shootout outside a downtown Atlanta nightclub, according to local news and police. He was 26.

The musician, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was fatally wounded in the parking lot of the Monaco Hookah Lounge when an argument between two groups escalated to gunfire, according to Atlanta police. Officers attempted to intervene but were not able to contain the situation; reportedly there was firing from police as well during the overall scope of the incident. It remains under investigation whose shots were responsible for the deaths.

“At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement. None of the officers involved were injured.

Von was transported privately to the hospital, where he died early Friday morning along with two other wounded. Three more are currently recuperating in the hospital, with one reportedly being Von’s own manager.

Numerous luminaries from both the music and sports world gave their condolences on social media at the news of the tragically youthful passing, including basketball great LeBron James, who tweeted that he and his two young sons had enjoyed Von’s music: “Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family.”

Von’s 2020 sophomore album was a nod to James, titled LeVon James.

King Von was childhood friends with fellow Chicago MCs Lil Durk and Chief Keef, and had numerous run-ins with the law starting in his early teens before settling in on Lil Durk’s label and pursuing a path in hip-hop.

He recently released a 16-track album and was planning to premiere a music video for the song “Armed & Dangerous” on the day of his death, according to his Instagram account.