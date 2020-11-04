The older brother of rapper DaBaby, Glen Johnson, has died by suicide. He took his own life on Tuesday, November 3.

Johnson posted an alarming video on social media earlier in the day, where he was upset and crying. He sat in his car with a gun, TMZ reported.

In the video, he claimed he had been wronged in the past, and shortly after, sources told the outlet that he was dead.

“I think five outta five of you motherf****ks think I’m b**********g. I really don’t give a f**k, I don’t,” he said in the video. “I’m tired of living.”

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, broke his silence about his loss by posting lyrics from his song “Intro,” which is about his sibling. “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n****,” DaBaby sings.

The musical artist posted the lyrics to his Instagram Story, in addition to a video with Johnson’s daughter, with the caption, “NIECEY POO,” where he told her he loves her.

DaBaby also acknowledged his loss on Twitter by simply tweeting, “damn bruh” with a broken heart emoji. He changed his Instagram bio to “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” with a black heart emoji.

Shortly after, DaBaby shared several images on Instagram of himself at a polling station. He captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

“Sorry for your loss bro,” one fan commented with a praying emoji. “Sorry for your loss, God bless,” another wrote.

Last week, he reflected on his father’s sudden death in 2019 on Twitter. “After losing my pops unexpectedly a couple of weeks after popping as a mainstream artists I numbed out ALL feelings,” he wrote on Sunday, October 25. “Wins felt the same way losses did, like nothing. All that s**t I accomplished 2019, all the records broke all the history I made, I ain’t feel none of that s**t.”

The “Suge” rapper has been heavily involved in a campaign in North Carolina to get people to vote and even offered free rides to the polls.

“This isn’t my first time voting, but after seeing everything that’s happened across the world, in our communities, it is a necessity to get my people involved, especially in my hometown,” the 28-year-old said in a press release.

DaBaby’s brother is survived by his four children — three daughters and a son. He was 34-years-old at the time of his death.