Tristan Thompson Suggests Khloe Kardashian Moves Into His Home, Would 'Love' For Her To 'Stay There'

After Khloe Kardashian revealed her renovation plans for her new home, her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, asked if she and their daughter, True Thompson, would like to move in with him.

“It’s a lot,” the 36-year-old reality star said in an upcoming sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will premiere in September.

“You’re gonna have to pick up and move and then you’re gonna have to relocate,” the basketball star, 29, replied.

“I’d like to make sure something is safe for True and comfortable and still something close because I have to check on this house,” she added.

SLAM DUMPED: TRISTAN THOMPSON’S ROCKY DATING HISTORY

Ultimately, Thompson asked Kardashian if she would want to shack up with him. “I think, you know, I have my house in L.A. I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I will give you the keys. You can go party on. You, True, and whoever else,” he said. “Don’t get any ideas now, ok?”

The blonde beauty — who seems interested in the offer — continued to flirt with Thompson. “No guys?” the Good American founder teased. “It’s going to be me or [his best friend] Savas [Oguz], ok? The only guys stepping on that property,” he replied.

However, Kardashian expressed she is hesitant to accept the offer, especially after Thompson is finished playing in the NBA season. “That’s really, really nice of you but what would happen when you come back from the season?” she asked.

“I can find somewhere to stay,” he reasoned. “You’re not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house, that is like, insane.”

WITH KHLOE KARDASHIAN FALLING SICK, THE FAMILY IS HAVING A COVID-19 SCARE

Thompson added, “Mi casa, su casa. Who knows? You could just live there forever.” But Kardashian wasn’t having it. “Stop it. It’s not happening. Oh my God,” she said.

Thompson and Kardashian filmed the scenes earlier this year, but after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two are giving their romance another shot. “Tristan wants to prove to Khloe that he has changed,” a source told Us Weekly, referring to when he cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Ultimately, it sounds like the duo — who recently packed on the PDA while on vacation in Turks and Caicos — will be under one roof again since they “want to buy a house together.”

THE DARKER SIDE OF HOLLYWOOD STARS: TOP 10 WORST CELEBRITY BOSSES – ELLEN DEGENERES, LADY GAGA AND MORE

After news broke that Kardashian and Thompson were an item again, the Revenge Body host shared a cryptic message on Instagram, which was seemingly about Thompson. “Not a secret, just not your business,” the message read.

“Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” the insider told the outlet. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship. But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

Only time will tell if Thompson and Kardashian can make it work for the third time.