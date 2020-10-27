The biggest stars in Hollywood are speaking out after Amy Coney Barrett was sworn into the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House on Monday, October 26.

Many celebrities took to social media to share their views about the controversial new judge, who joined the highest court just days before the 2020 presidential election. Barrett — who became the youngest woman to serve on the Supreme Court at age 48 — succeeded the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18. Barrett’s confirmed senate position cemented the 6-3 conservative majority.

Now, celebrities are stressing their concerns about how Barrett may impact America regarding abortion rights, religious rights and the LGBTQ community for the next generation.

“[Three] of the justices on the Supreme Court were put there by presidents who lost the popular vote,” Mark Ruffalo tweeted. “There was the unjust denial of [Barack] Obama‘s pick in Merrick Garland and now the travesty of Amy Coney Barret by a president 10 points behind in the polls. The Supreme Court needs balance.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote: “Don’t overlook state-level races. Today’s Supreme Court confirmation is further reason we need Democratic state legislatures that will defend our fundamental rights.” He then encouraged his Twitter followers to “Volunteer: http://FlipTheStates.com/Volunteer“ and “Donate: http://FlipTheStates.com/Donate.”

“If you support … LGBTQ+ equality … Voting rights … Health care access … Workers’ rights … Right to a safe & legal abortion … Please DONATE if you can! 6-3 doesn’t represent me. Flip states blue, stop the GOP.” Dylan O’Brien tweeted, along with the same links as Gordon-Levitt.

Bette Midler and Katie Couric called out Barrett for her actions while she was working for a Christian school. Midler wrote: “#AmyConeyBarret, on Board of a school that won’t allow in a student with a gay parent, has been groomed for decades, the ultimate product of #theKochs, #TheFederalists, #TheHeritageFoundation. You working stiffs mean nothing to them. 5 days for one justice and no relief for you.”

Couric added, “ICYMI: Amy Coney Barrett was a trustee at a Christian school from 2015 to 2017 that would not hire gay teachers or accept students with gay parents. This surfaced after her confirmation hearings.”

Alyssa Milano shared her opposition via Twitter through a series of retweets. She wrote, “Now more than ever: women’s rights are on the ballot. That’s why I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. If you haven’t voted yet, make your plan to vote today: http://makeaplan.com.”

Cher — who campaigned for Biden over the weekend — shared her discomfort with the new member of the high court, tweeting, “New Supreme Court Crazy’s 1st Case, May Decide Presidency. One Week After Election She’ll Vote Down Affordable Care Act, No Preexisting Condts. She’ll Keep Trump’s Taxes Hidden, Bring Up ROE V.WADE. Undo & Vote Against LGBTQ Rights, & ON & ON. VOTE NOW, OUR LIVES DEPEND ON YOUR VOTE.”

Hollywood director Rob Reiner said, “The Corruption is shameless,” adding, “Immediately after being sworn in, our latest Supreme Court Justice attends a campaign event for a disgraceful desperate Sociopath,” he said, referring to Donald Trump.

Kumail Nanjiani, Wanda Sykes, Ken Jeong, Julia Louis Dreyfus all tweeted, “6-3 doesn’t represent me. Flip states blue, stop the GOP,” along with the website links to help “flip the states.”

At the time of Ginsberg’s death, many stars argued her seat should not be filled until the upcoming election in an effort to give the American people as much say as possible in the makeup of the court for the next generation. However, the President was eager to fill the empty seat with someone who shares his conservative views. The 6-3 conservative majority will further hinder the Democratic’s attempt to add more judges to the Supreme Court if Biden were to win the election.