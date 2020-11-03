While Kanye West isn’t expecting to actually win the presidency, he is hoping for a cabinet position if and when Donald Trump takes The White House again.

The 43-year-old rapper appears on ballots in 11 states — Utah, Idaho, Minnesota and Tennessee, to name a few — as an independent candidate. “Our future is free from debt, shame, guilt, worry, stress, war, greed, hate, misuse of power, prejudices, manipulation and discrimination,” his campaign site reads.

As for why the Grammy winner wants to get into politics, he told Joe Rogan on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Podcast,” that “a few days before the MTV Awards [in 2015],” the idea “hit me in the shower.”

“And when I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself, all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy, I felt that spirit,” he said. “Two days later, I accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards. Instead of performing my array of hit songs, I gave just my perspective on awards shows. I knew at the end, I was going to tell people I’m running for president in 2020. It even took heart to say it in that context and people’s minds were blown.”

Despite celebrities like Jennifer Aniston urging her followers not to vote for West, the dad of four revealed who he voted for in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 3 — and his answer should come as no surprise. “God is so good,” he wrote on Twitter. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust … me.”

