Lil Wayne revealed that he had a “great meeting” with President Donald Trump on Thursday, October 29, to discuss the “Platinum Plan” for Black America — just days before the 2020 election.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potusbesides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he tweeted.

The meeting was held at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, White House deputy press secretary, Judd Deere, informed ABC News.

However, not all of his fans were impressed with the move.

“You’d think you’d see the way Kanye, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent are getting dragged for this and say, ‘Gee, I should stay out of this bulls**t,’ but here you are,” one tweeted.

“He’s had four years — why hasn’t he done it yet?” someone asked.

Some followers welcomed the move, writing, “Thank you Lil Wayne for being open to meet with POTUS!! Unlike how we are portrayed, Republicans actually want to help all Americans!”

Ultimately, the rapper did not confirm who he will be voting for. In 2016, he showed support for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Lil Wayne’s interaction with Trump comes after Ice Cube was met with similar criticism when he had a meeting about the same plan with the President. Many fans felt betrayed as the “Friday” rapper tweeted in 2016, “I will never endorse a mothaf**ka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!”

He then released “Arrest the President” in 2018 but said that he did not endorse any of the 2020 candidates and met with both parties to discuss the matter.

“Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process,” he tweeted earlier this month.

Ice Cube released the contract in July, which “strikes at the heart of racism and presents a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice,” according to Darrick Hamilton.

“It was written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the ’50s and ’60s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White mortality rate and in which 45 percent (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed,” Hamilton said.

West also received heavy criticism for meeting with Trump, prior to announcing that he will run himself. After he announced his bid, he told Forbes, “I’m taking the red hat off with this interview.”

“To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” he said in response to claims that his bid could bleed out Biden’s Black supporters.

Trump’s “Platinum Plan” includes prosecuting the Ku Flux Plan and Antifa as terrorist organizations, instating Juneteenth as a federal holiday and making efforts to strengthen Black economic prosperity.