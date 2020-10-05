LeAnn Rimes might have had a “One Way Ticket,” but it certainly wasn’t to Brandi Glanville’s house to record her podcast.

During a recent episode of her podcast — Brandi Glanville Unfiltered — the RHOBH star admitted that she asked her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s current wife to join her on the show.

“I asked LeAnn Rimes if she would do the podcast and she said she was going to go ahead and pass,” the Bravo star stated. “She was nice about it. But she’s like, ‘I’m going to take a pass at this time.”

The mother-of-two added that she understood everyone has “sh*t they can’t talk about.” She also noted that “it’s annoying” because she and Cibrian share kids together.

Glanville was taken by surprise in March 2009 when it was reported that Cibrian and Rimes were having an affair together after meeting on the set of their Lifetime movie Northern Lights. The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer was married to former backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time, while Cibrian was married to Glanville.

In July of the same year, the RHOBH alum called it quits from Cibrian after his indiscretions with Rimes and VPR’s Scheana Marie. “Eddie and I have decided to take some time apart,” Glanville told Us Weekly at the time of their split. “I want to do what is best for our children [Mason and Jake]. Eddie and LeAnn deserve each other.”

Glanville and Cibrian’s divorce was finalized in October 2010. Although Glanville is in a better place with Cibrian and Rimes, she still struggles to coparent with the couple. Earlier this year — after the coronavirus pandemic began — she slammed the pair for failing to modify their custody agreement and suggested that they lied to her.

It’s very crazy that I’ve been alone for this entire week and I can’t be with my children because it happens not to be my week in our divorce settlement I think that this is a time with special circumstances and I should be able to be with them — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 20, 2020

“It’s very crazy that I’ve been alone for this entire week and I can’t be with my children because it happens not to be my week in our divorce settlement,” the reality TV personality tweeted. “I think that this is a time with special circumstances and I should be able to be with them.”

Glanville then proceeded to tag her estranged ex and the country singer in a second post. “This is when people’s true colors show @eddiecibrian @leannrimes how truthful are your words ??!!” she asked.

Glanville and Cibrian share two sons together: 16-year-old Mason and 13-year-old Jake.