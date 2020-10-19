Lily James canceled her upcoming appearance on the Today show after she was caught getting cozy with her married costar, Dominic West, Page Six reported.

James was due to appear on the NBC show on Monday, October 19, with her costar Armie Hammer to promote their new Netflix drama, Rebecca. A source confirmed to the outlet that they both would no longer appear on the morning show.

On Friday, October 16, James was still scheduled to appear on Today but made the decision to pull out over the weekend. The actress was also due to appear on Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show on Thursday, October 22, to continue promoting the show. It’s not yet known whether or not she will still be a guest.

West plays James’ dad in the upcoming BBC and Amazon Prime adaption of Nancy Mitford‘s novel, The Pursuit of Love.

The costars were not holding back on the PDA on a two-day trip to Rome, Italy, when they shared a suite in the romantic Hotel De La Ville.

While on the way back home to the U.K., the pair was caught kissing and sharing an embrace at the Leonardo da Vinci airport.

However, West is putting on a front that everything is peachy within his family unit. The actor and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, whom he shares four children with, kissed for the paparazzi outside their home last week. They handed notes to photographers at the photoshoot reading, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

An eyewitness source told Page Six that West “couldn’t resist kissing her neck and stroking [James]” over lunch at Ristorante Da Sabatino with their agent, Angharad Wood.

“They really knocked back a lot of wine and Lily looked a bit worse for wear,” the insider shared. “They then visited the nearby church, the Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio, and Dominic placed his hand on Lily’s butt.”

During an interview in July, James admitted that she is far from perfect. Despite being filmed over summer, it was released recently — which only made James and West’s alleged cheating scandal worse.

“The character of Rebecca went against all norms as a woman, disobeyed her husband, had affairs, was basically just brilliant, and that was only in the 1930s. So, I think people are still afraid of women when they’re unleashed. Women are warriors and that’s intimidating,” she said.

“I think I make mistakes all the time, you know, that’s what life’s about. And I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act. I think that it’s better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart. If your instincts are right, even if they’re misguided or if you’re open, you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them,” she added.

A source recently told OK! that the actress fears being known as a “home-wrecker.”

“It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen,” the insider exclusively revealed to OK!.

Neither NBC or James’ representatives made comments to Page Six.