Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, seemingly put on a united front when they stepped out together on October 13 — just days after the actor, 51, was caught kissing his Pursuit of Love costar Lily James during a touchy-feely outing in Rome.

But a source exclusively tells OK! that it was all for show.

“This is a classic case of damage control,” says the source. “Catherine agreed to play the game with Dominic and come out with smiles on their faces, even though she has every right to be slapping him with divorce papers right now. But there’s no denying that she’s humiliated by his behavior.”

She’s not the only one. According to reports, James, 31, is embarrassed to have gotten caught up in the mess — and is even rumored to have called FitzGerald, 49, to explain what was really going on in the PDA-packed photographs.

“Dominic has always been a very spontaneous, fun-loving guy who flies by the seat of his pants and is known for making impulsive decisions,” explains the source. “His marriage to Catherine is a liberal one, but nobody has heard that they have an open arrangement.”

Now back home in Ireland with his wife, the Affair star — who once admitted that monogamy isn’t “natural” to him — seems determined to make things right.

“The word is Dominic is kicking himself for getting carried away and swept up at the moment [with Lily],” adds the source. “He feels bad for putting his wife in a tough position and knows he has to mend his way.”

Meanwhile, James “doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker,” another source exclusively told OK!. “It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen.”