Jimmy Fallon *Completely* Ignores Lily James' PDA Scandal On 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon completely ignored that Lily James made headlines in early October when she was spotted packing on the PDA with Dominic West, who has been married to his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, for 10 years.

Instead, the talk show host, 46, didn’t mention West, 51, at all and focused on the 31-year-old’s recent movie, Rebecca, in addition to talking about her Mamma Mia audition and if she had any interaction with ghosts.

Earlier this week, the U.K. native was supposed to promote her new flick alongside her costar Armie Hammer, but she ended up canceling most interviews because she didn’t want to be put on the spot if anyone asked her what was happening between her and West.

As OK! previously reported, James did not go on the Today show because they “refused to be told what they could and couldn’t ask, so Lily canceled the appearance that was scheduled to take take place,” according to our source. “Lily was set to appear live on the third hour with Al Roker, who isn’t exactly known for his hardball questions. But even so, without a guarantee that the kissing incident would be off-limits, Lily wanted no part of America’s favorite weatherman.”

It’s no surprise that James didn’t ditch Fallon’s show since he is known to not ask the hard-hitting questions. “The joke in showbiz is if you are guilty, go on Jimmy’s show. He would rather sing jingles and play silly games with his guests than ask if they did in fact commit the crime!” the source quipped.

In addition to the Today show, James also backed out of The Graham Norton Show.

The Cinderella star and The Affair alum were spotted exploring Italy together on October 11, where they PDA’d in public and ate out a restaurant with their mutual manger, Angharad Wood. While dining, West caressed and kissed James’ neck.

Two days later, West and his wife, FitzGerald, posed for photos outside their home and made it clear they are very much together. “Our marriage is strong and we’ve very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note they gave to reporters. “Thank you.”

James wanted West to return home to his wife so that they could work things out. However, on their way back to England, the two were spotted getting cozy on their flight, the Daily Mail reported. After they arrived, James and West seemingly parted ways.

“Lily doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker. It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen,” another source exclusively told OK!.

“Lily doesn’t want Dominic to leave his wife and turn up at her doorstep with his suitcases. This whole thing is a mess, and Lily doesn’t want it to drag on for another single minute,” the insider added.

James has not commented on the ordeal, and when ET asked if her is she wanted to address the headlines (though not specifically mentioning West), she said: “This isn’t the time for me to do that but I appreciate you asking.”