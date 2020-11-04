Artist Lizzo draped herself in an American flag in a sizzling nude post on Tuesday, November 3, to encourage fans to vote before she strutted on the beach on her vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in a bikini.

The “Juice” rapper performed her civic duty and voted early so that she could enjoy the sunny vacation with her friends.

The 32-year-old was spotted on the beach in an animal print bikini as she drank a margarita, the Daily Mail reported. The songstress, whose real name is Melissa Vivane Jefferson, rocked a skimpy bikini and leather slides as she strolled on the beach. She hid her tresses beneath a white and red cap and wore dark sunglasses.

She was spotted dancing on the beach with a friend, with a refreshing drink in hand. The brunette beauty was photographed taking selfies and pictures of her crew, which have yet to make their way onto social media.

LIZZO OPENS UP ABOUT TOXIC RELATIONSHIP THAT RESULTED IN BODY DYSMORPHIA

“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war,” she captioned the controversial photo on Instagram earlier that day.

Lizzo posed nude with a flag covering one half of her body, and her hand covering the other side of her chest. “I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism,” she said.

THIRST TRAPS FOR A GOOD CAUSE! KYLIE JENNER, JARED LETO & MORE WANT YOU TO VOTE

The Grammy winner was not all doom and gloom, though, as she praised the “young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths,” and “the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible.”

“I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better,” she added. “I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it.”

“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship … the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations … and out of Congress,” she said. “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”

Lizzo concluded her post by encouraging her followers to stay in line and vote.

CELEBS WHO VOTED FOR THE FIRST TIME — MEGHAN MARKLE, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

Famous friends applauded the hitmaker for the move. “Come thru Lizzo!!!!!” Ashley Graham commented, while Marc Jacobs shared three red heart emojis.

Just days ago, she confirmed that she voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden by sharing a video of herself twerking on Vice President Mike Pence’s head in place of the fly that landed there during the debate.

Last week, she shared that the election was her third time voting in her life. “When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective!” she wrote.

“I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people. To all my activist, thank you for your constant organizing & service. Let’s get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL.”