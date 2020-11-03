Grammy-winning activist Lizzo feels so strongly about voting on Election Day, that she took the plunge and bared it all on Instagram in order to capture her fans’ attention — and urge them to get out there and cast their ballots.

The singer stripped completely nude, save a strategically draped American flag, for a striking photo which she posted on her account November 3. While the image was undoubtedly eye-catching, her accompanying caption was eye-opening. In it, she spoke movingly of her patriotic thoughts and beliefs, asking fellow Americans to “stay in line” and “stay determined.”

“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people,” she reflected. “I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism.

“But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible,” she continued. “Because of you, I’m still hopeful.”

Lizzo went on to list some of the truths that resound personally to her: “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it.

“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship,” she stated. “Out of Congress.”

She concluded: “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it.”

Commenters flocked to praise the photo, noting “Wow,” “QUEEN,” and stating their thanks to the singer for using her platform to make a difference. One critic, however, did ask Lizzo to please not allow the American flag to touch the floor.

Lizzo, of course, is no stranger to using body positivity to get a message across — although she has spoken out recently with some critiques of that particular movement. Speaking to Vogue for their October issue, she noted that she feels that body positivity has become “commercialized.”

As she put it: “Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls.” She added, “What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed.”