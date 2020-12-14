It looks like they’re no longer keeping what’s going on between them as a secret as Malik Beasley left a cheeky comment under a recent selfie posted by Larsa Pippen.

Pippen posted a selfie on Saturday, December 12 with the caption “What makes you the happiest,” to which Beasley commented “U,” with a red heart emoji.

The bold comment comes after photos of the pair holding hands were released earlier this month. The snaps from a November shopping trip “blindsided” Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, who has reportedly filed for divorce.

Fans couldn’t help but point out the controversy in the comments. “How’s malik,” one user asked. “Is she moving into your house now that you kicked your son and his mother out?” another directed at Beasley. While others reminisced over Pippen’s on-going feud with the Kardashians. “Why is she the finest kardashian?” a fan commented. “She looks like a Kim & Khloe mix I’ll call her Kilo,” another joked.

This isn’t the first time Beasley has gotten flirty in Pippen’s comments as he reportedly wrote “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” underneath another one of Pippen’s selfies in October.

Yao posted an update on Wednesday, December 9, and admitted that “Things have been pretty rough I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

“There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology,” she added but was extremely grateful for the love and support she received from her fans.

Yao shares a baby boy with Beasley and learned about the pictures with the rest of the world. “Wow… I don’t even know this man…” she posted on her Instagram story on December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or the another… I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

Meanwhile, Pippen fired back and wrote on her Story “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Yao and Beasley only tied the knot in March after they had their son last year. Pippen split from Scottie Pippen in 2018 after 20 years together and shares four children with him: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. Scotty Jr. washed his hands with the scandal and posted that he can’t control people’s actions.

A source told E! that while Beasley and Pippen had been texting for some time and Pippen was under the impression that Beasley and Yao were having marital issues and “She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him.” Despite all the drama, it looks like Pippen and Beasley are still an item.