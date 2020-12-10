Ouch! Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, wrote on Instagram that she was “told to leave” her family home after filing for divorce from the basketball player amid cheating rumors.

“Hey ya’ll I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote on Instagram. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie… And just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Yao noted that Beasley has yet to privately or publicly address the situation or offer “any type of apology.”

The model and Beasley got married in March of this year after welcoming their son, Makai, one year prior. She explained that she would update her fans “if or when I feel it is appropriate,” and then thanked them for being there for her during this difficult time.

“I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son,” she added. “Thank you to all the strong woman and mother’s [sic] who have shared similar stories.”

Beasley came under fire after he was caught holding hands with former Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen in Miami.

Yao immediately filed for divorce after seeing the photos. Hours after the pics surfaced, Yao took to Instagram to voice her shock that her husband would step out on their marriage.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or the another… I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

Pippen fired back at Yao, writing on her Instagram story, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Pippen was previously married to retired basketball star Scottie Pippen for 20 years. The two split in 2018 and share four children together: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.