Shredded Hunk Mark Wahlberg Flexes His Muscles After Ditching Hollywood

People in the comment section could not believe how in shape the Boston native is, with one user writing, "Wowzuh the man’s shreds got shreds🤟🏼."

"It's like every muscle has a mind of its own....truly dope👏🔥," another noted of his bod, while an additional user penned, "I've been eating oatmeal like everyday and I still don't have these kinds of muscles 😂."