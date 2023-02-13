Mark Wahlberg Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Shredded Abs: 'You're So Hot'
Mark Wahlberg teased fans with a peek at his Uncharted territories, as he showed off his flawless physique in a recent Instagram post.
“That’s that 4 a.m. wakeup, the 4 a.m. club,” the Ted actor declared while lifting up his long sleeve shirt to reveal his shredded 8-pack.
Wahlberg was dripped out in his very-own Municipal clothing. The Critics’ Choice winner wore some of his favorite designs from the apparel brand — which he founded — including a pair of black and teal workout shorts, a teal top, as well as matching teal and white sneakers.
At one point, Wahlberg went to show the bottom of his shoes to the camera, but of course, he needed to first pause and flex his muscular calves.
Fans of the 51-year-old quickly flooded the comments section of his drool-worthy video to share their admirable thoughts on the Hollywood hunk’s chiseled body.
"Thanks for the little peep show 🫣 👀😍," one of his followers gushed, as another added, "you’re so hot," and a third chimed in to confess, "you could work out in a potato sack and make it look hot! This fit looks good too 😉."
"I hope when I’m 50 I can look like that," a fourth fan noted, while another pointed out, "Mark has always been so hot 🔥❤️."
Others busted Wahlberg’s chops and left comments poking fun at the father-of-four’s subtle thirst trap.
"Skipped leg day again Marky," one user quipped, as a second wrote, "go eat a donut and have an IPA."
The doting dad's fitness video comes months after Wahlberg and his family decided to ditch Hollywood and settle down in a much quieter neighborhood in Nevada.
Wahlberg and his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durhame, as well as their children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, moved out of their Los Angeles mansion last year and into what he believes to be a "better" place for him and his loved ones.
“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us," the committed father explained back in October 2022.