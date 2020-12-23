Grieving Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about her post-pregnancy body after losing her third child, Jack, due to pregnancy complications in September.

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” Teigen captioned the photo of herself on Wednesday, December 23. “And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

While noting she is “proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways,” the mother of two admitted: “I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again.” Nevertheless, Teigen is thankful for her “two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

One day prior, Teigen shared a video of herself crying after a therapy session via her Instagram Story. “This is like a post-therapy face filter,” she quipped before she sniffled and humorously added: “Those are boogers.”

The brunette beauty and husband John Legend — who share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 — revealed the loss of their unborn child on September 30. The former Sports Illustrated model previously kept her followers updated on her pregnancy progress, and shared the complications leading up to her tragic miscarriage.

Luckily, the mourning parents have been able to find “a little bit of sunshine” amid the recent troubling months. “You learn how to cope with it. I am very proud to say that there’s multiple different therapies I’m using to hopefully become the same person that I was, and I’m okay with that,” Teigen explained last month. “I’m okay with allowing myself to have bad days and good days.”

The media personality also got candid with her Twitter followers and explained she’s been absent on social media because she’s in “a bit of a grief depression hole.” However, she told her followers not to fret, as she has “so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon.” Teigen then jokingly added: “they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!”

Despite Teigen and the EGOT winner’s best efforts to see the brighter side of things, the 35-year-old admitted that the last two months have been “brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b*tches,” via Instagram following her downsized Thanksgiving.

Teigen said she refuses to not find humor whenever she can, although the grieving process has left her unable to perform everyday activities. “I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black,” she captioned her post. “And horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time.”