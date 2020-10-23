We can’t stop, we *won’t* stop, freaking out after Miley Cyrus revealed she will release her seventh album Plastic Hearts on November 27.

The Disney alum announced the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, October 22, while talking about the wildfire that destroyed her Malibu, Calif., home years prior. “If you’re reading this… know that I f**king love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” Cyrus wrote alongside the black-and-pink album art for Plastic Hearts.

“I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f**king life,” the artist explained. “But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

The 27-year-old continued: “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

Luckily, most of her collaborators already had a lot of her music saved after the fire destroyed her journals and computers — which were filled with songs for the EP series she was working on at the time. Last year, the Hannah Montana alum released She Is Coming. However, Cyrus scrapped the second and third installments after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, 30. The former flames — who had been together for nearly ten years — called it quits after less than a year of marriage.

“But it never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing,” Cyrus continued. “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End.’ But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020.”

COMING CLEAN! LUCY HALE, BRAD PITT & MORE STARS OPEN UP ABOUT LIVING BOOZE-FREE

The new album will feature 12 songs, including her latest hit, “Midnight Sky,” and live covers of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and “Zombie” by The Cranberries.

Friends and fans were overjoyed with the news as they commented on the punk-rock cover. Older sister Brandi wrote: “PROUD OF YOU SISSY,” as Hailey Bieber chimed in writing: “Yesssss Ma’am.” One fan commented: “This generation’s queen of evolution and my favorite person to watch grow 😍 always in awe of you miley,” while another added: “Thank you for saving our 2020. We love you.”

SURVIVING DEPRESSION AND THE CELEBRITIES WHO TALK ABOUT IT

Cyrus has transitioned from country-pop into rock ‘n’ roll. Last year, she released “Slide Away” — a ’90s-influenced breakup tune — and then released her latest modern-disco anthem “Midnight Sky,” which featured a snippet of the Stevie Nicks tune “Edge of Seventeen.”

Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts is available for pre-order now.