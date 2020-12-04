In true rock star fashion, Miley Cyrus, never a stranger to baring her goodies for a camera, has done it again with a fully topless photo gracing the January 2021 cover of Rolling Stone.

Photograph By Brad Elterman For Rolling Stone

Cyrus posed for a series of steamy photos for the publication, not only the cover — which has her covering her girls with her hands — but also other hot shots within the story’s feature, as well as a daring pic she posted on Instagram in which her chest is fully exposed (save a strategically placed RS logo, presumably for the IG police).

“THEY TOLD ME I SHOULD COVER IT SO I WENT THE OTHER WAY,” Cyrus quips in her caption to the photo, which, logo aside, pretty much leaves nothing to the imagination.

The article delves into the recent attention Cyrus has been receiving for her stunningly sharp musicality (as opposed to her body), most particularly her new album Plastic Hearts, but was unable to avoid the subject of Cyrus’ history of raising eyebrows over the years — often at the expense of her music and acting credibility.

“I remember comments saying, “Why the f**k do you distract everybody with getting naked and shaking your ass when you’re a f**king talented-ass singer?'” Cyrus states. “But because I did grow up watching the Cher show religiously, I love show business. I love entertainment. I love pop culture. I love unforgettable moments.”

She did admit that there were times when her sexual theatricality gave even her a bit of pause: “I think there was a balance of me just loving making big media moments but also a sadness in the fact that I would think, ‘Did anyone even hear my song?’”

Cyrus cited one of her most famous nude moments as an example — her turn in the video for 2013’s “Wrecking Ball,” which aside from her bare body is stunning for the emotion she conveys. “When you think of ‘Wrecking Ball,’ you don’t think of the pain. You don’t think of me looking directly into the camera, breaking the wall, crying, reaching out,” she pointed out. “You remember me getting naked.”

She admits she doesn’t know how much responsibility she bears for that: “I don’t know whose fault that is. I don’t know if that’s mine or the way that our brains are programmed to think sexuality, for lack of a better word, trumps art.”

Cyrus also discussed a few more of her oft-discussed lifestyle topics, including her former drug usage and her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which she termed as not being “some fairy tale.” As she puts it, “At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose.”

Following Cyrus’ tumultuous romances, she decided to focus on herself and get healthy and sober. “She’s finally content with her life and proud of how far she’s come,” an insider exclusively told OK!.