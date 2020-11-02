It appears Miley Cyrus isn’t a fan of her A-list pals who ignored COVID-19 safety precautions to attend Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party.

Jenner, 25, is taking the heat after her lavish Halloween-themed birthday bash. The former Victoria’s Secret model held a costume party at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 31. While ET reported that all attendees took a COVID-19 test that came back negative, fans continued to question why no one was wearing a mask at the luxurious (and crowded!) party.

As for Cyrus, she spent the spooky holiday at home. Take a look at why fans are speculating the pop star unfollowed her celeb friends for their weekend celebrations.