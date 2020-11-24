Back On The Wagon! Miley Cyrus Is 2 Weeks Sober After She Relapsed In Quarantine

Singer Miley Cyrus revealed she relapsed during the coronavirus pandemic but has gotten her act together ever since.

The “Midnight Sun” songstress spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily in an interview that aired on Monday, November 23 — a.k.a. her 28th birthday.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f**king sober,'” she admitted. “I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

“One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'” she added.

Cyrus explained about how she was handling the “f**k up.”

“Because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f**king sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Despite the relapse, Cyrus describes herself as a “very disciplined” person. “That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f**king do it anymore, I don’t,” she said.

The Disney Channel alum explained that she was very protective of herself at 27 years old as artists such as Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse passed away when they were that age. “It’s a very pivotal time,” she admitted. “You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

The blonde beauty previously told Joe Rogan that it’s not just drinking that’s the problem — it’s staying up all night and smoking.

Cyrus opened up to Variety earlier in the year about what being sober at her age meant. “There’s that stigma of ‘You’re no fun,'” she explained. “It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.'”

Before the relapse, Cyrus was six months sober for vocal surgery, but also explained that her family history “has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges.”

“So, just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great,” she added.

Cyrus’s new album, Plastic Hearts, will be released on Friday, November 27.