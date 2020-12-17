New police footage shows Travis McMichael covered in blood moments after he shot Ahmaud Arbery as he spoke to cops, TMZ reported.

“I mean, I just shot a man. Last thing I’ve ever wanted to do in my life,” McMichael revealed in the body camera footage from Glynn County cops in Georgia. McMichael — who had blood on his arms — paced back and forth freely as he spoke to cops.

McMichael was allowed to move around the crime scene and wasn’t cuffed and put in a cop car, despite the fact that he had just admitted that he shot a man. The cops even told McMichael that they recognize his father, Greg McMichael, who was a retired investigator for the local district attorney. However, Greg was also arrested and charged with the murder of Arbery.

Meanwhile, Arbery was on the ground and was still breathing. “I’m going to try to do something for him,” an officer said, with his hand pressed against the wound on Arbery’s chest. Sadly within minutes, the cop removed his hand and told dispatchers that Arbery had died.

Travis told police that Arbery hit him in the face during a confrontation, and photos were taken of his face. Travis said he would cooperate with cops because he wanted the investigation “done right, because this doesn’t look good.”

Both Travis and Greg were denied bond last month, and the judge cited the police footage, which was previously released as a “significant danger.”

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 and was only 25 years old at the time. A video of the incident went viral on social media, which showed that Arbery was pursued as he went on a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood — outside of Brunswick, Ga. The two men saw Arbery run in the neighborhood, armed themselves with guns and followed him in a pickup truck, an incident report filed by Glynn County police explained. The McMichael’s told cops that they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect.

In the video, Arbery crossed to the road to pass by the pickup truck, but then crosses back in front of it. A gunshot can be heard, and Arbery grappled with a man on the street over what looks like a gun. A second shot then goes off and Arbery punched his attacker. After the third shot, Arbery staggered off a few feet and then fell down.

The video promoted the #RunWithMaud campaign on May 8 to honor what would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.

While the Glynn Country Police Department said there were no burglary reports or break-ins in the area between January 1 and February 23, a local news outlet reported that there was a burglary and an automobile burglary reported to police in the neighborhood during the time period.

“Mr. Arbery had not committed any crime and there was no reason for these men to believe they had the right to stop him with weapons or to use deadly force in furtherance of their unlawful attempted stop. This is murder,” Arbery’s family lawyer said.

A third man — William R. “Roddie” Bryan — was also indicted for murder.