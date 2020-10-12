The wife of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, is coming forward with a shocking video of a racist verbal attack including the the N-word, which she experienced while grocery shopping over the weekend.

In the two-second clip posted to Twitter, a white woman lowers her face mask and addresses Fetterman through her partially opened car window. “You’re a n****,” the woman states, before walking away.

*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to pic.twitter.com/kzSoxCVJ2x — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) October 11, 2020

Fetterman, who was born in Brazil and immigrated to the United States at age 8, says she was stunned by the attack. She told the Philadelphia Inquirer that she ran into the woman during a quick trip to her local store in Braddock, Penn., on Sunday, October 11, to pick up some fruit on sale.

The woman, apparently recognizing Fetterman, pointed her out and said, “There’s that N-word that Fetterman married … you don’t belong here.”

Although shook, Fetterman decided to just to pay for her items and get out of the store … but then she was further accosted in the parking lot by the same woman, with the hurled final insult recorded on camera.

Fetterman shared the video, which she says she was able to capture “after the crying winded down,” with a lamenting caption: “I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided,” she stated. “This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know [this woman], if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”

She told the Inquirer that the attack left her so shaken that she cried all night, trying to shake the incident out of her system. She posted the video to social media with a trigger warning message at the top.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Monday deemed the altercation “shameful and unacceptable,” stating, “Racism and hate speech are always unacceptable, and unworthy of Pennsylvanians. No Pennsylvanian should ever be made to feel unwelcome in our commonwealth because of their race or ethnicity.

“Gisele Fetterman spends much of her time devoted to making our state and world a better place and she — and every Pennsylvanian — deserves our respect, not the hatred too often displayed by people who seek only to further divide this country at a time when unity is so desperately needed,” he added.

Fetterman, who is a nonprofit executive, has been married to her husband since 2008.