Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin have famously overcome many highs and lows throughout their five-year marriage. Now, they’re dishing out valuable advice for struggling couples in their new self-help book, The Good Fight.

OK! chats with the country star and former NFL tight end.

What inspired The Good Fight?

Michael Caussin: When we were going through our dark days, we wished there would have been a book like this out there for us. Since there wasn’t, we decided to write it for those who may be looking for some guidance and support.

Jana Kramer: I needed this book five years ago. I so badly wanted to read something where a couple went through what we did and have hope we’d make it through.

What can readers expect to learn from your book?

Jana: How to communicate better, how to love better, how to be a better partner and person. They’re going to read about our craziest fights, so we hope it’ll make people feel less crazy too.

Did you discuss which sensitive topics would be OK to include and which were off-limits?

Michael: We had an idea of what we were comfortable sharing and what we weren’t. However, as we continued through the process, the topics we were comfortable discussing really evolved as we realized that in certain chapters we needed to take the reader to an even deeper level in order to show the depth of emotions we were feeling at pivotal points.

Jana: The details of Mike’s affairs is something we will always keep off-limits. It doesn’t matter the number, what matters is how we heal moving forward.

You’ve been open and honest on your “Whine Down” podcast. How do you deal with the public scrutiny?

Michael: [It] comes with the territory when you have any sort of professional notoriety, but we’ve found we deal with it best by ignoring 99 percent of it.

Jana: It’s hard, but I try to remember we’re helping others out there going through the same issues.

Most valuable tool you can share?

Michael: Regular check-ins. It’s the best way to gauge the emotional temperature in your relationship.

Any other upcoming projects?

Michael: Yes, an online relationship course we’re working on.

Jana: I have a Lifetime movie coming out called Welcome Home Christmas, which I can’t wait for!