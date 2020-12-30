Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass says that Britney Spears‘ opinion should be taken into account amid her conservatorship battle.

“We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her,” Bass said in an interview on Australia’s Today Extra on Tuesday, December 29. “I don’t know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I’ve told the fans out there is I don’t know. I have no idea what’s really going on.”

Bass has been in contact with Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and said that he “trusts” the Zoey 101 alum. “And as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she’s doing, I mean, I have to be,” he said.

“I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation. They aren’t as worried as we are,” Bass told Entertainment Tonight in September, adding that the world has “no idea what’s really going on” behind the scenes.

“The one thing that I do know is, I know Jamie Lynn … If Jamie is OK with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sister’s back during all this,” Bass expressed. “So I trust her to give us the real information.”

Bass and Spears’ friendship dates back to the 90’s when Spears famously dated his pal Justin Timberlake.

“Being a female is definitely different. Being at such a young age. Also, I had my best friends in my group, so it was easier to deal with. She was just a solo act,” he explained as both he and Spears’ broke into the music scene as teens. “She had everything riding on her shoulders, the whole world was either against her or for her and that’s a lot to take in.”

Although Spears did not win the legal battle to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship, the court did appoint Bessemer Trust as co-conservator. Spears had asked for her father to be “suspended immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust” as her sole conservator. However, sources told OK! that she still plans on breaking free from the conservatorship.

“[Britney] and her father certainly have a rocky relationship at times, but this decision is not about Britney wanting to fire her father,” one source spilled “She wants to terminate the conservatorship.”

Spears was placed under the conservatorship in 2007 following her very public mental health crisis, and control over her finances, estate and some of her personal life was handed to her father. Spears also lost custody of her children, Sean Preston and Jayden, who live with their father, Kevin Federline. Federline even filed for a restraining order against Jamie as he allegedly was in an altercation with Sean Preston.

“Britney was in financial ruin and surrounded by shifty characters with not a single trustworthy person by her side when this conservatorship went into effect,” the insider explained. “She had just gotten divorced, just had a baby, her aunt died, and then the worst thing of all I think was that Felicia [Culotta] took another job [with the Jonas Brothers]. These snakes were all just waiting to slither up next to Britney cause they knew that once Felicia was gone they could strike.”