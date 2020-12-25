While 2020 has been no easy year for Britney Spears, the mother of two was “thrilled” when she learned she’d have her boys, Sean Preston and Jayden, over for an early Christmas gathering.

According to TMZ, the “Toxic” hitmaker was given permission to see her teenagers on Monday and Tuesday since her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, was expected to host the kids on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

While Federline has the kids 70 percent of the time, the former backup dancer and his ex have worked out a great schedule when it comes to their sons juggling family time during the holidays, with Spears having hosted last Christmas.

The pop superstar has found herself in an ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who’s been fighting tooth and nail to remain the singer’s conservator.

According to sources, she no longer wants her dad to be tied to her personal affairs, businesses, and finances, stressing that the 12-year conservatorship has not only affected her well-being but also the relationship she shares with her kids.

As OK! previously reported, Spears reportedly blames her dad for only being given 30 percent in her custody agreement following a physical incident between Preston and his grandfather.

The two had reportedly gotten into a heated discussion before the teenager locked himself in a room. Moments later, Spears’ father was said to have broken down the door and began to “violently” shake his grandchild, prompting Federline to file a police report against his former father-in-law.

“For Jamie to say that he and Britney were on ‘good terms’ until August is outrageous,” a source told Us Weekly last week, referring to a remark made by Spears’ father, who claims his relationship with the Grammy winner had only turned sour a few months back. “August 2019 maybe, but not August 2020.”

“[Jamie] is the reason she has far less custodial time with her sons than she did before,” the source shared.

“The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything. It was a major blow for Britney. She, Kevin, Preston, and Jayden have all seen Jamie differently ever since.”

It’s also been revealed that Spears’ next conservatorship hearing has been extended to September 2021, which consequently means her dad will remain her conservator for at least another nine months.

The 68-year-old is adamant that his daughter needs to be looked after with special care after her infamous meltdown in 2008 almost cost Spears her life.

Fans have argued however that if the Mississippi native was as ill as her father has made her out to be in court documents, she should have never been allowed to headline festivals, embark on grueling touring schedules and continue releasing new music every other year.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally,” Brit’s dad tells CNN.

“I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”