The time has come! Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s younger daughter, 21-year-old Olivia Jade, is about to break her resolute silence regarding the college admissions scandal that placed her unjustly at the University of Southern California… and landed her parents in jail.

Olivia Jade sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk, set to air Tuesday, December 8. There, she will “publicly share my experience for the first time.”

“I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe,” she said in a preview of the episode, which was released Monday to social medial. “But it also feels honest and it feels like we’re gonna all lay it out here and it’s gonna be, like, an open conversation.”

LORI LOUGHLIN LIES: HOW EX-‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR LANDED HERSELF IN COLLEGE SCANDAL IN 12 CLICKS

Olivia Jade’s Instagram post of the preview received a number of likes and encouraging comments, including one from her sister Bella (who was also accepted to USC fraudulently), plus a string of hearts from Loughlin’s Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure.

The Red Table Talk Twitter account added that “it’s her turn to speak.”

For the first time, @oliviajadee is breaking her silence after being caught in one of the biggest school bribery scandals. Now that her parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli are serving prison terms for their participation… it's her turn to speak. Tomorrow on @FacebookWatch pic.twitter.com/K3kVtRAeZL — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) December 7, 2020

Loughlin reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on October 30, while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reported to a different California prison, the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on November 19, to begin serving his five-month sentence.

FROM BELOVED ‘FULL HOUSE’ ACTRESS TO JAILBIRD: LORI LOUGHLIN THROUGH THE YEARS

The couple was both sentenced to jail time for their roles in the college admission scandal. Loughlin will spend two months in prison, while her husband will spend five months in jail for paying $500,000 in an attempt to get their two daughters into the highly selective university. Their daughters were not charged in the scandal, and both have been tight-lipped regarding their experience watching their parents legally struggle in the spotlight.

On a bright note for the family: Loughlin’s release date is scheduled for December 30, but she could possibly be home with her girls in time for Christmas.

Earlier this month, a source told OK! that “Lori is finding out the hard way that she has to be humble, pay her dues and act like any other felon who’s serving her debt to society.”