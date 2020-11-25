Just because she took part in the highly-illegal nationwide college admissions scandal didn’t mean Lori Loughlin wasn’t missed on set of Fuller House.

After her former costar, Candace Cameron Bure, shared a note that seemed to be from the disgraced TV star (which read, “Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you.”), television’s D.J. Tanner confirmed it was from Aunt Becky herself — and that Loughlin’s spirit was with the cast as they filmed the finale.

“Yes, it was a note from her,” the 44-year-old confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 24. “She sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers. It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show. … It was really special.”

WHO IS OLIVIA JADE? 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LORI LOUGHLIN’S DAUGHTER

Loughlin appeared as Aunt Becky in Full House and on the first four seasons of Netflix’s Fuller House. However, the streaming service cut ties with the actress in March 2019, following the arrest of Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli for their role in the college bribery scheme. Uncle Jesse — who was played by John Stamos — said Aunt Becky was “in Nebraska helping out her mother” to explain Loughlin’s sudden departure.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters, Isabella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, but both girls had never played the sport. While the duo initially pleaded not guilty, they had a change of heart in May and took the plea deal.

The 56-year-old began serving her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Friday, October 30. She will have to complete 100 hours of community service when she’s released. Giannulli began his five-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif., on Thursday, November 19, and will have to complete 250 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.

LORI LOUGHLIN LIES: HOW EX-‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR LANDED HERSELF IN COLLEGE SCANDAL IN 12 CLICKS

Both parents have paid their fines in full — Giannulli had to pay a fine of $250,000 and Loughlin had to pay a fine of $150,000. The couple’s only communication for the next few months will be through their two daughters.

According to an Us Weekly source, Loughlin is “doing OK” amid her imprisonment: “She attends church services and has been praying a lot. … She hangs out with a group and keeps to herself.” While Loughlin’s release is set for the end of December, the 90210 alum is hoping to be released before Christmas.

“As of right now, Lori is being told she will be released before the new year,” a source dished. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”

REELZ SPECIAL DIGS DEEP INTO FELICITY HUFFMAN & LORI LOUGHLIN’S COLLEGE BRIBE SCANDAL

Despite making “several friends” behind bars, the mother of two desperately wants to be home with her daughters, who have been struggling with their parents’ incarceration. “It’s just a nightmare for them,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting.”

“Even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” a source told Us Weekly in May of the parents’ hesitance to plead guilty. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”