If you were watching Lori Loughlin‘s daughter, Olivia Jade, on Red Table Talk and thinking to yourself, “What in the world is this girl saying?,” you certainly weren’t the only one. Adrienne Banfield-Norris said that she, herself, was on edge during the interview… if her face at the table didn’t say enough.

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s mom joined the “Keep It” podcast and explained that she wasn’t thrilled when talking to the 21-year-old social media influencer about the nationwide college admissions scandal, which resulted in her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, being locked up.

“It was frustrating, but at the end of the day, I felt like people understood how I felt,” Banfield-Norris admitted. Although she said Olivia Jade “handled the situation well,” the 67-year-old added: “There were some things about it that were a little frustrating. I felt like as a 21-year-old young adult, that she needed to be way more aware of what’s going on in the world, and that was a little frustrating.

“I heard people make comments, like, ‘Well, kids don’t watch the news.’ Please,” she continued. “The news on TV is not the only place where you understand what’s going on with the world and if you think that then you’re old! Because young people are not relying on the news — my generation is not relying on the news. I’m on my phone, on social media all the time.”

Banfield-Norris feels there’s “just a lot of education she needs to do for herself,” while noting the young beauty lives in a completely different world than the majority of regular people. “Her life experiences have not put her in the space where she needs to be concerned about those kinds of things, really. I don’t really know how to address that because it is about how you’re raised and what you’re exposed to.”

Earlier this month, on December 8, Olivia Jade joined hosts Banfield-Norris, Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith on their Red Table Talk to discuss white privilege and how the bribery scandal has affected her and her family. “I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story,” Banfield-Norris admitted to the podcast hosts. “I feel like here we are, [a] white woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them.”

She added: “Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me.”

Banfield-Norris didn’t hold back during the controversial interview where Olivia Jade broke her silence regarding her parents’ arrest. “Do you understand why different people in the community would be upset?” Banfield-Norris questioned the influencer at the time. “Do you have any understanding of why I would be upset at your being here and what you all did and the harm that it caused?”

While Olivia Jade said her parents’ actions were inexcusable and wrong, Banfield-Norris expressed little interest in her problems, as “there is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis,” for her to worry about. “I’m exhausted with everything we have to deal with as a community and I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements or you’re not in school right now,” Banfield-Norris said. “It just makes it very difficult right now for me to care in this atmosphere that we’re in right now.”

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in May for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, where they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California. They are currently both serving out their sentences — the Full House alum is serving two months at FCI-Dublin in Northern California and her husband is serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif.