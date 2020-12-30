Actress Lori Loughlin‘s reunion with her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, after she was released from prison was supposed to be a big welcome home party that included friends and family. However, at the last minute it was called off, OK! has learned.

“Lori went straight from jail to be with her daughters. She didn’t want to see or be with anyone else. The three of them were all very emotional and very raw. This has been brutal on the entire family and now is the time to rebuild, not party,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Lori’s friends, including many of her famous pals, wanted to throw her a ‘welcome home’ party, with balloons, cake and laugher, but the celebration was canceled at the last minute — not only because of COVID-19 restrictions but because it would look awful, and Lori isn’t ready to see other people yet.”

Insiders add that Lori has zero plans to do interviews or leave the house yet. “This has rocked her to the core. She might never be the same. At the moment, her priority is rebuilding her family, not her career,” the insider says.

On Monday, December 28, the 56-year-old was set free after serving almost two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House alum began her sentence on October 30 at The Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. — the same place where Felicity Huffman — who was also part of the scheme — spent 11 days behind bars. In addition to being in jail, Loughlin will serve two years of supervised release, complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine.

After months of maintaining their innocence, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters in the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite never playing the sport.

The fashion designer reported to prison on November 19, where he will spend five months behind bars. Giannulli must also serve two years of supervised release, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

As OK! previously reported, the Hallmark star was trying to remain positive while locked up. “Lori is finding out the hard way that she has to be humble, pay her dues and act like any other felon who’s serving her debt to society,” a source told OK!. “She’s lonely, ashamed and incredibly sad that her life has come to this — but at the same time, she knows it could have been so much worse.”

Meanwhile, Giannulli is “having a rough time in prison,” an insider shared. “He is allowed to call his daughters and son; those are the only good parts of his day. He tries to sound strong for his children, but because of fear of a COVID outbreak, he has been spending almost all his time in his cell, which has been very mentally taxing.”

The source added, “Mossimo is spending his time reading, writing letters to his family and planning future business ventures. Mossimo is also a man of God and has been turning to prayer when he feels weak.”

Of course, the mom of two has been thinking about her hubby while he’s away. “It’s hard to be home without Mossimo, of course. They are praying to be reunited on Easter,” another source shared.