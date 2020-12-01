A pregnant Missouri mom of two — who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day — was sadly found dead in a wooded area in Missouri.

Amethyst Killian’s family reported the 22-year-old missing when she never returned home after a trip to the gas station the night before, KMOV reported.

The next day, the police were called to the woods “after personal items of the victim were found in the area, which led to the discovery of her body nearby,” the department stated on its Facebook page. “St. Peters Police Department requested the activation of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad to assist with an investigation wherein a female subject was the victim of an apparent homicide.”

Killian was five months pregnant with her third child and was the mother of two kids — daughter Marley, 6, and an 11-month-old son, Hendrix.

Killian’s cousin set up a GoFundMe to cover the funeral costs and to raise funds for her children.

“Marley age 6 is a smart, talented, amazing little girl who will now have go grow up without her mommy, and Hendrix age 11 months is a handsome, smart, loving little boy who will never get the chance to know his mommy,” the fundraiser read. “If you can’t donate please share and say a prayer for our family for comfort and support in the coming weeks. God bless all of you, give your loved ones a kiss and hold them extra tight.”

Before she was found, Killian’s father, Tony Stelzer Sr., posted an appeal on social media to find his daughter. “She has been missing since Wednesday night around 1:00 in the morning so it would been Thursday morning last time she was seen was at QT at Mid Rivers Mall Drive and 70,” he wrote from Killian’s Facebook account. “Please if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of my daughter please do not hesitate to get ahold of me or her mother Stacy Stelzer or fiancé Steven Coke we miss her we need her to come home her children need her Amy we love you please come home safe.”

Fox2Now reported that Killian’s mother said her daughter had a troubled past but loved her children. While Stelzer was at work, her daughter texted her at 1 a.m and said she had left to walk to the Quick Trip but had no returned when Stelzer came home from work at 8.a.m. When Killian was still not home after dinner, Stelzer filed a missing person report.

Killian’s neighbor Susan Brown told KSDK that she was a “wonderful” mother, and the family was close. “She was a sweetheart and just a really nice person. I just can’t believe what’s happened to her,” Brown said. “I pray for the whole family. It’s horrible.”

The cause of death is unclear, but Stelzer reportedly said it was brutal. Police have not released any additional details on the death.

We’re thinking of Killian’s family during this difficult time.