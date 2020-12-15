Making it rain. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed their second multi-million dollar deal with a streaming service since stepping away from their royal duties in March. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their new deal with Spotify to produce and host podcasts after signing a $150M Netflix deal in September.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 15, Harry and Meghan shared that they have set up their own production company, Archewell Audio, and will produce programming “that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.” Their exclusive deal will also include a holiday special that will feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year,” which will be released later this month.

MEGHAN MARKLE DEEMED THE WORLD’S FAVORITE ROYAL — HERE ARE 5 OBVIOUS REASONS WHY

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the Suits alum and red-headed prince said in their joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Spotify chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world.” She added that “they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices,” which is “a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling.”

Ostroff explained Spotify users will be able to listen directly to the royal turned Hollywood couple as well as “other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.” Meghan and Harry are following in Michelle and Barack Obama‘s footsteps, as they previously signed deals with both Netlfix and Spotify.

QUEEN ELIZABETH BANS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE FROM USING ‘SUSSEX ROYAL’ BRAND NAME

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal duties earlier this year to be “financially independent” from the royal family — and from the looks of it, the power couple has achieved their goal. The lovebirds have been residing in their $14.65M Montecito, Calif., mansion with son Archie while they work on their next business endeavors.

The 36-year-old and American actress announced their $150M Netflix deal on September 2. Harry and Meghan, 39, signed with the streaming giant to create their own production company that will feature “content that informs but also gives hope” and inspires new generations with “impactful content that unlocks action.”

As for their podcasts, the first complete series of Archewell Audio is set to be debuted next year.