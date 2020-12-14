Even though Meghan Markle is no longer part of the royal family, palace insiders are upset at the Duchess of Sussex after her pal Oprah Winfrey publicly posted about coffee in which Markle has invested in.

There were “more than a few raised eyebrows” after the 39-year-old decided to be an investor in Clevr Blends — a start-up company that makes instant oat-milk lattes — a source told The Sun.

On Sunday, December 13, Winfrey, 66 — who has been pals with Markle and Prince Harry for years — shared a video of herself trying out her new gift. “On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me … a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑),” she wrote. “My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays.”

After the Suits alum and her husband, Prince Harry, decided to leave their royal roles and move to the United States, they became “financially independent” and promised to “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

When a celebrity promotes a product, they usually use the hashtag #AD (advertisement) or #SPON (sponsored) to note that they are getting paid to promote the product. While Winfrey didn’t use those hashtags, insiders revealed the post still caused a stir.

“When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back as senior royals in order to become financially independent it was always going to be a balancing act,” a source told the publication. “But what is clear are the promises made at the time to uphold the values of Her Majesty and the Crown, that neither party should be trading on their royal connections to benefit financially or risk bringing the Crown into disrepute.”

“The Duchess has made her first private investment,” a spokesperson for the California native confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday, December 14. “She is an investor in the company.”

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Markle said in a press release. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah [Mendoza]’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

Mendoza couldn’t be happier that Markle has decided to be a part of her company. “Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisors who care deeply about what they are building,” Mendoza said in the press release. “I’m grateful to have found both in The Duchess of Sussex — her passion for what we’re creating is palpable, and I couldn’t imagine a more aligned partnership. We’re excited for the road ahead.”