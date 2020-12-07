Here we go again! Prince Harry is suing the same U.K. tabloid publisher as his wife, Meghan Markle, for libel, Newsweek reported on Monday, December 7.

The 36-year-old filed papers against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online. The documents were filed at the High Court in London on November 27, but there is little information since the lawsuit is still in its early stages.

In October, Harry sent a legal warning to the Mail on Sunday after the tabloid alleged that he didn’t keep in touch with the British Marines since his last appearance in March. His lawyers told the outlet the story is “false and defamatory.”

Major General Julian Thompson told the Mail on Sunday that Harry “has to take the job seriously and not just say, ‘Well, I’m still the Captain General and I’m going to live in Los Angeles and never visit the U.K.’”

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

However, a source told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that Harry “has not given up on the military,” and he’s had “many conversations with former colleagues during the lockdown and is in regular contact with a lot of military personnel on a private and personal basis.”

It’s not clear if this story is featured in the new lawsuit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Santa Barbara, Calif. — they moved there earlier this year after they left the royal family — but Harry is suing through the U.K. courts in Britain, since that’s where the newspaper company is based.

This is hardly the first time the couple has sued outlets. In fact, this is the pair’s sixth lawsuit in a year.

The Suits alum is suing Associated Newspapers after they published a private letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., in August 2018.

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

In September, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) alleged that Markle had leaked information about herself to Finding Freedom authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Even though her lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, denied that was true, they are allowing the defense to use the biography. Markle cannot appeal against the ruling.

Two months later, it was revealed that Markle admitted to giving personal details to the authors of the bombshell biography since the actress wanted to share her side of the stories with the authors.

According to documents lodged with the High Court, Markle was “concerned that her father’s narrative in the media that she had abandoned him and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated.” Markle then spilled details to a friend, who passed the information to the authors.

“Neither the Claimant nor her husband co-operated with the authors to put out ‘their version of events’ by means of the Book, nor did they meet with the authors, nor were they interviewed for the purposes of the Book, whether formally or informally,” the filing states.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE MAKE 1ST APPEARANCE TOGETHER SINCE LEAVING THE ROYAL FAMILYOpens in a new Window.

Markle tried to “call” and “text” her father and even wrote him a letter “to try to persuade him to stop dealing with the media,” the documents state.

“And he had written back to her. Accordingly, she indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew the Claimant already knew) could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation. She does not know to what extent or in what terms this one item of information concerning her communications with her father was shared with the authors,” the files read.

Markle’s trial was supposed to start in January 2021 but has been delayed until October 2021.