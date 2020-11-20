What?! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry explained why she won’t be celebrating Christmas with her kids this year.

“We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them so they don’t have to get each other stuff,” the 28-year-old told cohost Lindsie Chrisley on their podcast, “Coffee Convos,” earlier this week.

Although a traditional Christmas won’t be happening in the Lowry home, the tots won’t be without presents. “I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that,” she explained. “They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over but also I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see.”

Last Christmas, Lowry was “by myself almost the entire day” and when her kids came home from their dads’ houses, they all “went on about our lives.”

“It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that. I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share,” she explained.

The mom has four boys with three different men, so it’s hard to keep track of custody arrangements, which then impacts how she celebrates the holidays herself. She shares her eldest son, Issac, 10, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with Chris Lopez.

“I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations,” she said about the hectic holiday schedule.

“Then it was stressing me out to have one back my 4 o’clock, one back by 7 o’clock, and even though the custody orders say the same thing, it was almost like, OK, that’s like a default. So we tried to agree on other things that would work and I just couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it,” she added.

On the bright side, the Pride Over Pity author has all four kids for Thanksgiving and plans to make the most of the holiday. “I’m going to Texas to see my best friend and her kids, and my kids are super pumped, so we’re gonna be there for the week,” she said. Lowry explained that aside from being excited about the holiday, she’s also looking forward to being able to reunite with her pal.

Earlier this month, the MTV star revealed she might be ready to meet someone new. “Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like,” she said on the podcast. “But I don’t think that I could talk to people. I don’t have anything in common [with men]. I have four f***ing kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man. I’m not gonna date someone who has kids.”