A 33-year-old man convicted in the 2018 kidnapping of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Anthony Ellison (who goes by “Harv”) received his sentencing from a district judge who called out not only the kidnapping, but also a separate incident where Ellison slashed another man’s face.

The judge termed Ellison, whom prosecutors pointed out as a high-ranking member of violent New York City/national gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, “cruel and vicious” for “slicing open a man’s face” — an injury that reportedly left the victim disfigured for life. The damage was so severe that Ellison’s lawyers allegedly were able to keep the jury from seeing some of the images.

“I’m not an angel but I’m not a monster,” Ellison responded to the judge. “I do have faults. I am human.”

6ix9ine — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — himself was involved with Nine Trey, and was arrested in November 2018 on charges of racketeering, weapons charges and drug trafficking. In February 2019, 6ix9ine entered a plea deal agreement to which he agreed to testify against his former gang. He also revealed that he was a part of the plan to shoot rapper Chief Keef in June 2018.

At Ellison’s trial later that year, 6ix9ine testified about his involvement with the gang, and also described the kidnapping, saying Ellison and another man forced him into a stolen car at gunpoint, beat him and taunted him before driving him home to Brooklyn and stealing a bag of jewelry from his residence.

Ellison’s trial lasted three weeks and resulted in guilty charges consisting of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. He has been incarcerated in a federal facility.

6ix9ine, who received considerable leniency for his cooperation (as well as public criticism for snitching on his fellow alleged gang members), was sentenced last December to 2 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service and a $35,000 fine after pleading guilty to his racketeering, drug trafficking and weapons charges.