A mother protecting her young. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is pleading for some “understanding” as her family “works through some challenging circumstances” after her daughter posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Rowan, posted a since-deleted Instagram photo with the caption “F**k. You. Mom.”

The Bravo personality immediately spoke out on Sunday, September 27, on her own Instagram Story. “45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This affects almost every family, and ours is no different,” she said, according to US Weekly. “We will share with you more when the time is right.

“We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

Unsure exactly what her daughter was referring to in her Instagram message, the RHOC star sparked controversy of her own on Instagram when she posted about “coparenting and divorce” in a since-deleted post earlier this month.

“New to the coparenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t feel like this forever,” the post read. “You just need some perspective… knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

The post then directed her fans to a Zoom workshop with Certified Divorce Specialist Michelle Dempsey.

The 42-year-old and her husband, Sean, got married in 2000. They share seven kids together: Bella, Rowan, Jacob, Caden, Curren, Koa and Hazel.

The blonde beauty did reveal that her and her husband, 42, went through a rocky period before she joined RHOC. “I cheated on Sean,” she dished on a RHOC aftershow on Bravo in 2019. “We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too. We were separated, we were in two different homes. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days a month.”

She explained that her husband “quit his job” and then “re-proposed” to her. “He was the president of a very successful company,” she added. “He sold his shares and he walked away and he became a stay-at-home dad for like eight years. He said, ‘I would rather choose you guys than my work.”