After Dax Shepard revealed that he relapsed after 16 years, the actor is thankful that his fans, family and friends have been supportive during this difficult time.

“I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to ‘Day 7,'” Shepard, 45, said during the Monday, September 28, episode of his “Armchair Expert“ podcast.

“My fears were the opposite of what the result was,” he said, adding that he’s “struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f**k up.” “But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful, and there’s so many beautiful, nice people,” he shared.

During the September 25 episode of “Armchair Expert,” the Parenthood alum revealed he had been having his issues with prescription pain medicine after recently injuring his hand and shoulder in a motorcycle accident.