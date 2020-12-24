In one of the most cold-blooded crimes in recent history, handsome fertilizer salesman Scott Peterson was accused of mercilessly strangling his beautiful, eight-months-pregnant wife Laci Peterson, who went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. Her body — and that of their unborn son, Conner — turned up in the frigid San Francisco Bay.

Peterson, now 48, has continued to profess his innocence, even after being convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife and unborn son and being sent to Death Row. But recently, the convicted killer scored an unexpected legal victory in August when the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence and ordered a new trial.

As OK! previously reported, on October 14, the same court ruled that a trial judge should examine whether the convictions for murdering Laci and their unborn son should be overturned.

But the question still remains: Did he do it?

Scott Peterson talks about his wife on Monday, February 10, 2003. Peterson’s wife, Laci, has been missing since Christmas Eve. Photo: MEGA

The National ENQUIRER previously shared an exclusive preview of the book I’m Sorry I Lied to You: The Confession of Scott Peterson by author Donna Thomas, who visited Peterson several times in California’s notorious San Quentin prison. She said he confessed how he strangled Laci as she watched Martha Stewart on TV.

“I took my arm and put it around her neck,” Thomas said Peterson told her. “I used my right hand to cover her mouth. She fought hard, but it was nothing for me.”

Peterson was initially tripped up when cops discovered inconsistencies in his story that Laci, 27, had vanished while out for a walk near their home in Modesto, Calif. And the scrutiny got more intense after they discovered that he’d carried on numerous affairs, most recently with pretty blonde massage therapist Amber Frey.

Also, when Peterson was pulled over in his car in 2003, authorities found six pairs of shoes, underwear, socks, $15,000 in cash, camping equipment, four cell phones and much more. There were also 15 laminated flyers with Laci’s face on it that had never been given out to anyone. As a result, police believed that he was trying to run away before he could be locked up behind bars. See the chilling photos of what authorities found here.

Following his sensational trial in mid-2004, Peterson was sentenced to die by lethal injection.

His legal team has appealed the conviction, and Peterson himself has always publicly maintained his innocence. The extreme interest and resultant publicity of the case has put the fairness of Peterson’s trial in question by his lawyers.