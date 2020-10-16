Chris Watts’ mistress, Nichol Kessinger, wants to change her identity nearly two years after her explosive affair with the baby killer.

According to the Daily Mail, Kessinger applied earlier this month to change her name in Jefferson County, Colo.

Kessinger’s request comes after the explosive hit Netflix docuseries, American Murder: The Family Next Door, examined what happened the night Watts killed his wife Shanann Watts, as well as their unborn child, Nico, in their bed after Shanann confronted him about the affair.

Watts then drove their two daughters — Bella, 4 and Celeste, 3 — with their dead mother’s body in the family truck to a remote oil field where he worked and smothered the two children before dropping their bodies into an oil tank.

Watts and Kessinger met when they were both working for Anadarko Petroleum in June 2018 and started having an affair in early July of the same year.

When they first started seeing each other, Watts was not upfront with Kessinger about his current relationship status. He “did not have a wedding ring on his finger” and “he never mentioned he was in a relationship and did not initially mention his children,” documents obtained by OK! revealed.

The documents also disturbingly revealed that on the day Watts killed his family — August 13, 2018 — the former oil field worker “FaceTimed” with Kessinger and was “laying on a mattress that did not have sheets on it.” Watts “said he was cleaning his home and trying to keep busy to keep his mind off things,” the files read. “Nichol inquired why the bed in the video call did not have sheets on it and Chris told her he had washed the sheets. Chris was quiet during this video call and did not say much. Nichol said Chris was fixated on her and was staring at her during the video call.”

Three days after the incident on August 16, Kessinger was brought in to talk with investigators at the Thornton Police station. “It’s not fair. It wasn’t fair to me in the first place, it wasn’t fair to her in the first place, it wasn’t fair to any of us in the first place, you know,” Kessinger said about how Watts deceived her.

Kessinger admitted during the interrogation that she knew her name would be “slandered” for “probably a while,” adding that she didn’t know “how long it’s gonna take to heal.”

“I would not be surprised if it’s gonna be hard to go out in public sometimes for a couple of years,” she noted. “And that really hurts me. I’m just like, this is a horrible horrible thing. Like, how dare you, you know. And people aren’t gonna understand that. You know, they’re gonna say, ‘oh you know, you’re the woman that had an affair with this man who took out his whole family.'”

Kessinger wasn’t Watts’ only affair though. According to documents obtained by OK!, the child murderer was on Tinder prior to the slaying and met another woman, Amanda McMahon.

McMahon admitted she had a one-night stand with Watts in March 2018. McMahon said the two met up at a local Chic-fil-A parking lot, and then went back to her house to have sex. However, Watts has denied this ever happened.