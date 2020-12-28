Holiday cheer! Tayshia Adams and her fiancé, Zac Clark, celebrated one of their first milestones — ringing in their first Christmas together.

The two first spent time with 30-year-old Adams’ family on the West Coast before they jetted to the other side of the country. “✨Merry Christmas ✨ This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together!” she captioned a family photo via Instagram on December 25. “And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiancé Samantha & my Fiancé Zachary! MY HEART IS SO FULL! 🎄.”

Then, the two shared a few snapshots of themselves on the plane to New York. “Cheers to our first Christmas! XO, Clarky & The Queen,” the brunette babe captioned a cute photo of themselves smiling and wearing festive hats.

The duo — who got engaged during the Tuesday, December 22, episode of The Bachelorette — also visited Rockefeller Center to see the dazzling tree. “We’re out here right now,” Clark, 36, captioned a video of his lady bundled up while sporting a mask. “She’s getting her New York City on.”

Adams and Clark were also spotted holding hands in Central Park, in addition to going into a Dunkin’ Donuts. Of course, the addiction specialist made sure his lady ate all the necessary foods while visiting the Big Apple, such as hot dogs at Gray’s Papaya and delicious cookies at Levain.

On Sunday, December 27, the lovebirds were photographed on a romantic stroll in NYC before they went to New Jersey to visit Clark’s family. The Bachelor in Paradise alum sported a black sweater with jeans and boots while Clark wore a Ravens jersey with jeans and a green cap.

Adams also made a joke about how small the apartments are in the city. “Okay waitttt this is what you call a closet in New York City?? How do you girls do it!!?” she wrote on Twitter.

Following their engagement, the couple revealed they were moving in together. “She has a one-way ticket to New York,” Clark said. “We’re going to get comfortable. And I’m going to date the heck out of her!”

However, Adams hinted that she isn’t done with California just yet. “We’re actually going to be spending Christmas in New York, which is going to be amazing,” the leading lady revealed during a Good Morning America interview on Wednesday, December 23. “But yeah, I’m going to be bicoastal. I’ll have my place here [on the West Coast], but I’m looking forward to spending some time in New York with [him].”