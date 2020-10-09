There’s no going back for Demi Lovato! The singer has reportedly returned her engagement ring to ex Max Ehrich earlier this week.

The songstress — who called it quits with fiancé Max Ehrich after being engaged for two months — wants nothing to do with him and returned the sparkler he presented to her when he proposed.

Here is the intriguing part about the ring — it may not be valued at $1 million after all.

The ring the actor popped the question with wasn’t actually brand new. “Part of the ring was made from a diamond that was hers,” the insider shared with E! News. “Part of it was his.”

Regardless, it seems that if there was ever a signal she is done with him, then the return of the ring is it.

For the past few weeks, it seems The Young and the Restless actor has been in denial about the split, while the singer says there is no chance they will rekindle their whirlwind romance.

After claiming he heard about the breakup from a tabloid, Ehrich — who has been very vocal about their public breakup — has now accused Lovato of using their split as a PR stunt. “It’s just the craziest thing,” he said during an Instagram Live on Friday, October 2.

“This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way,” he said.

The Grammy nominee’s take is completely different after seeing his true colors, with Demi’s family and friends “warning” her about Max and believed it was “best” for Demi to end things with him “sooner than later.”

Still, she admits, she’s not taking the split easy — especially after gushing how he was the love of her life.

“I should be sleeping but life can be hard and weird and keeps me awake sometimes.. BUT I’m so glad I checked my mentions. Your support has me in literal tears. Thank you guys so much.. I’m beyond grateful for your love – I LOVE YOU,” the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter on Friday, October 2.

I should be sleeping but life can be hard and weird and keeps me awake sometimes.. BUT I’m so glad I checked my mentions. Your support has me in literal tears. Thank you guys so much.. I’m beyond grateful for your love – I LOVE YOU 🙏🏼🥺💞 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 2, 2020

And she has just dropped her new single, “Still Have Me” — which could be a reference to her recent split.

“Still Have Me” out now on all platforms 🤍https://t.co/Uqhi4P80bP pic.twitter.com/wCLpJk8lNF — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 1, 2020

“Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point,” a source told E! News. “She has since deleted any Instagram posts of the two.”

You have to hope she finds happiness eventually.