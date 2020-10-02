Demi Lovato knows it’s “OK Not To Be OK,” admitting that life is hard in her latest Twitter post.

The songstress — who called it quits with fiancé Max Ehrich after being engaged for two months — took to social media to thank her fans for their love and constant support during this difficult time.

“I should be sleeping but life can be hard and weird and keeps me awake sometimes.. BUT I’m so glad I checked my mentions. Your support has me in literal tears. Thank you guys so much.. I’m beyond grateful for your love – I LOVE YOU,” the 28-year-old wrote on Friday, October 2.

The Grammy nominee shared her feelings in her emotional new tune, “Still Have Me,” which was released Thursday, October 1. She acknowledged that she may be “a mess” and “still broken,” but she is “finding [her] way back” even though it “feels like someone’s stolen all the light [she] ever had.” The emotional ballad has an empowering chorus, with Lovato reminding herself, “I don’t have much but at least I still have me.”

While Lovato expressed her emotions in her new song, her ex decided to go another route. After claiming he heard about the breakup from a tabloid, Ehrich — who has been very vocal about their public breakup — has now accused Lovato of using their split as a PR stunt. “It’s just the craziest thing,” he said during an Instagram Live on Friday morning, October 2.

“This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way,” The Young and the Restless actor added.

The 29-year-old then compared his split to Ariana Grande‘s short-lived engagement to Pete Davidson, even questionably throwing Grande’s late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller into the equation. “Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way,” he said. “Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”

It’s worth noting that Grande also turned lemons into lemonade by releasing “thank u, next,” following her split from Davidson; the breakup anthem quickly became a hit.

Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March and called off their engagement six months later. The former flames split last week after the singer’s close pals expressed their concerns about her ex-fiancé’s intentions.

“Demi and Max have been in a bad place for a few weeks. Her family and friends think he is trouble, using her to get more famous,” a source exclusively told OK!. “There have been lots of red flags that Demi chose to not see, but finally, the people that really care for her for all the right reasons couldn’t remain silent anymore.”

According to Us Weekly, Ehrich seemed like an opportunist, and his ego quickly got the better of him. “In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion,” a source told the outlet, “but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities. … [Demi] has been seeing how much Max’s fame increased since being with her and it left a bad taste in her mouth.”

The former couple met through mutual friends and decided to quarantine together. After four months of dating, Ehrich popped the question in July on a beach in Malibu, Calif. The duo — who were very PDA happy on social media — frequently expressed their love and appreciation for one another. “Knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily you did too,” Lovato wrote in her engagement post.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” Ehrich wrote on Instagram at the time. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.” He then added he couldn’t spend another second on Earth without Lovato as his wife.

After seeing Ehrich’s true colors, Lovato “wants nothing to do with him” at this point. She is “completely embarrassed” with the way “he’s been acting” on social media, a source told E! News. The soap opera actor tried reaching out — after claiming the duo “haven’t officially ended anything” on his Instagram — but “Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point.” She has since deleted any Instagram posts of the two.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has been “spending a lot of time with her family and friends” as she heals from her very public relationship gone sour. A source noted Lovato is concerned about Ehrich’s “erratic behavior,” as she “does not want the situation to escalate.”

One thing is for sure — Lovato has constant support from her friends, family and fans. Time to give her heart a break…