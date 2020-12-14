Days after FKA Twigs came forward with allegations of abuse against Shia LaBeouf, Sia opened up about her own experiences with the actor.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday, December 12.

“I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs⁩. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you,” she added.

LaBeouf appeared in Sia’s “Elastic Heart” music video but did not specify when the affair happened. However, LaBeouf was still dating Mia Goth at the time. LaBeouf married Goth in 2016, but they split in 2018. Later on, he began dating Twigs.

Twigs had Sia’s back and wrote, “I’m sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. We need to support each other <3.”

“Love you back @Sia you’re an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3,” she added.

Twigs split from LaBeouf after one year together in 2019 and described their relationship as “the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life” while speaking with The New York Times. Twigs was afraid to go to the police first because she “thought her account would not be taken seriously.”

However, LaBeouf did not deny the allegations and said he was not in the position “to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he told the Times. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

However, in a different email, LaBeouf said some of the allegations were untrue but owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

Twig’s attorney told PEOPLE: “We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”

LaBeouf told the Times that he is sober and in a 12-step program.

Twigs is suing not so much for financial restitution but to challenge LaBeouf’s reputation. “For too long, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions as the eccentricities of a free-thinking ‘artist,'” the lawsuit states.

LaBeouf has previously been arrested for being intoxicated in public and was previously caught having a spat with Goth in public, where he was recorded saying he “would have killed” Goth before locals had to intervene. However, Goth has not commented on the allegations from Twigs and Sia.