OK! exclusively told readers last month that Simon Cowell’s injuries were “much worse” than what was being reported after a freak electric bike accident earlier this year. Now The Sun is reporting that the mega-producer is taking longer to heal than initially was expected and the America’s Got Talent judge is on very strong painkillers and must remain confined largely to his bed, where he is receiving around-the-clock care by medical professionals.

“The injuries are much more dramatic than anyone has been saying,” a source close to the former American Idol judge previously told OK!.

The Sun‘s insider now revealed that “Simon is joking and in decent spirits,” but that the feisty Brit “thought he’d be out of action for a few weeks and then, if not doing iron man contests, at least be back on the showbiz circuit.”

“It’s been a rough few weeks,” the source added. “He’s on the mend and trying to be patient which is not something that comes terribly naturally to him.”

In August, Cowell took a nasty spill after testing out his electric bike — breaking three vertebrae in his back. The King of reality competition shows tweeted after the accident, saying: “Some good advice … If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

“I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he added. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

Cowell had hoped to be able to return to AGT but the 60-year-old was just in too much “pain” and “recovering from something as horrific as breaking your back takes a long time,” a source told OK!.

“The fact that Simon’s return date to his baby, America’s Got Talent, hasn’t been announced yet tells you everything,” the source added at the time. “He created this show, and it is more important to him than anything else in his career.”

The X-Factor alum is hoping for a speedy recovery and has turned to healing crystals to try and move the process along. Cowell was given healing crystals by his close friends and is hoping that their healing powers will help him recover completely.

“Two of his friends had searched out and delivered some powerful healing energy crystals which he has with him,” a source told The Sun.

We wish you a speedy recovery and look forward to you gracing our TV screens soon, Simon.