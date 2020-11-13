Looking good, Sofia Vergara! The actress posted a throwback photo of herself in a tiny bikini on Thursday, November 12, via Instagram.

“Los 90’s Miami🌴🐬#tbt,” the 48-year-old wrote. In the picture, the Modern Family alum showed off her body while wearing a black bikini with flowers on it.

Of course, Vergara’s followers couldn’t help but comment on the sexy photo. One person wrote, “Muy Caliente! As always! You always look beautiful!” while another echoed, “Ridiculously gorgeous.” A third user added, “Dayyum! That’s goals.”

This is hardly the first time Vergara has posted a racy picture on the ‘gram. On November 5, the Hot Pursuit star shared another old photo of herself wearing a white bikini. “#tbt The 90’s Miami!!” she wrote.

So, how does Vergara — who is married to Joe Manganiello — stay in tip-top shape? For one, she eats “a lot of fruits and vegetables,” she told SELF magazine. “We cook fresh meats.”

However, Vergara isn’t afraid to indulge every once in a while. “But I also have ice cream and dessert, and we do that during the weekend,” she explained. “I try to control myself during the week.”

The brunette beauty doesn’t love working out, but she knows it’s vital as she gets older. “I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she told the outlet. “Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it.

“I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic. But I love dancing to Latin music, so I have a trainer who dances with me for an hour, three times a week. The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better. And I have a responsibility to the show. Nobody wants to see Gloria with a flat ass!” she added.

While filming Modern Family, her costar Ed O’Neill even inspired her to not sit around all day. “He’s 70 years old and moves like a 40-year-old man,” she admitted. “It’s impressive to see what exercise has done to him.”