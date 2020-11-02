Actor Eddie Hassell has died at 30 years old from a gunshot wound.

Hassell’s rep told TMZ that he was killed on Sunday, November 1, in what appears to have been a carjacking attempt. The outlet reported that he was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend’s apartment. No one has been arrested yet, and it’s not yet known what transpired before he was shot.

In a press release, police in Grand Prairie, Texas, said that they responded to a shooting at 1:50 a.m. local time and found the Hollywood star suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities helped and then transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A car was taken from the scene but was later recovered.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect or suspects and are offering up to $2,500 for information.

After the devastating news, fans took to social media to mourn the late star.

“RIP #EddieHassell so good on #Surface and many other shows. At 30. Botched carjacking. Those are the most senseless and tragic deaths. The one who did this deserves the most harsh punishment, when convicted,” one wrote.

“So very devastating. RIP #EddieHassell. Strength and healing go out to friends and family. Thank you for sharing you talents and craft with us. You were loved and will never be forgotten,” another said.

The actor was born on July 16, 1990, and appeared in many small and supporting roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

MAKEUP, BOOKS, & MORE! SEE ALL THE BUSINESSES THE ‘TEEN MOM’ STARS HAVE LAUNCHED

One of his best known roles was as Clay in The Kids Are All Right in 2011, which starred Julianne Moore, Josh Hutcherson and Mark Ruffalo. The film received a Best Picture nod at the 2011 Oscars. Hassell is best known for his role as Phil Nance on NBC’s Surface, which stars Leighton Meester.

Hassell also starred in Devious Maids, Family Weekend and Til Death.

He was a lead actor in Bomb City; the film paid tribute to the star on Twitter. “We are devastated to learn that one of our lead actors and family members was taken from us this morning way too soon. Please keep us and Eddie’s family in your prayers,” they wrote.

Outside of acting, he loved staying active.

He told Elle in 2013 that “skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”

ALEXIS EDDY FROM MTV SHOW ‘ARE YOU THE ONE?’ DEAD AT 23 — GRANDMOTHER BLAMES SHOW FOR DESTROYING HER LIFE

He also penned a book in 2009 titled Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revelations and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life, which is a book that “cuts through political correctness to identify what the Bible really says about today’s most pressing issues.”

We’re thinking of Hassell’s family during this difficult time.