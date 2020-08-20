Look what you made her do!

On Thursday, 18-year-old Vitoria Mario got the shock of her life when superstar Taylor Swift donated over $30,000 to the young girls GoFundMe page.

Mario was nearly halfway to her fundraising goal to cover tuition expenses for university, when Swift saw the London student’s fundraising page and donated the remaining amount – about $30,696. The initial goal was 40,000 pounds – which is the equivalent to around $52,547 – for the GoFundMe.

The ‘Lover’ singer wrote on Mario’s page: “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality.”

“I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

MARK RONSON PULLS HILARIOUS FOLKLORE JOKE ON TAYLOR SWIFT

Mario’s GoFundMe page which is titled ‘Becoming A Mathematician’ states she is a “young Black 18 year old with a dream.” She shared that she had received a conditional offer to study Mathematics at the prestigious University of Warwick but that she is “still in a position of uncertainty” after learning she was not eligible for loans or grants.

“I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due to not only not having ‘Home’ status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university.”

The young student also shared the heartwarming story surrounding her parents writing: “Sadly, my father passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal,” she wrote in the GoFundMe description.

Mario also wrote that “moving away” from her family was a “sacrifice worth being made” and that in her family’s eyes, “If you can get a university education in the UK, you will be set apart for life.”

SWIFT ACTION! TAYLOR AXES MERCHANDISE AFTER OK! EXPOSES LOGO ‘THEFT’

The budding mathematician also shared that her “dream of becoming a Mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I” but that her goal is to inspire others, especially young girls to be the “best version of themselves and strive for their dreams.”

This is just the ‘Shake It Off’ songstress’ latest act of kindness. Swift is known for her generosity, not just with her friends, but fans as well.

In January 2015, Christmas may have been over, but Swiftmas was still happening when the music mogul sent fan Rebekah Bortnicker a check for $1,989 – in honor of her latest album at the time 1989 – with a note that read: “Now you’re $1989 closer to paying off those student loans.”